Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $85.63 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08528501 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,682,203.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

