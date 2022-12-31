Reviewing Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA – Get Rating) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bactolac Pharmaceutical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bactolac Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 32.52% 29.81% 23.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Bactolac Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.10 billion 4.58 $2.76 billion $0.92 13.77

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Bactolac Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

Bactolac Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Bactolac Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bactolac Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical is a leader in the Nutraceutical industry, specializing in full turn key supplement manufacturing. As a top Dietary Supplement manufacturer, they are one of only a few full-service health supplement facilities, offering everything from product manufacturing to product testing, packaging, and label application. Founded in New York in 1995, the company’s goal has always been to provide high-quality vitamins and supplements at competitive prices to help customers become successful in the health and wellness supplementation market.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances with Roche Group; and collaboration and joint research with academia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Bactolac Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bactolac Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.