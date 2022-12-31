Reviewing Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Rivals

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Inspirato
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Inspirato Competitors
|113
|593
|891
|18
|2.50
Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 299.16%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Inspirato
|-8.22%
|N/A
|-5.42%
|Inspirato Competitors
|11.67%
|-68.30%
|2.53%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Inspirato and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Inspirato
|$234.75 million
|-$4.88 million
|-0.15
|Inspirato Competitors
|$1.72 billion
|$88.36 million
|24.19
Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.