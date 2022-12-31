Reviewing Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Rivals

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 891 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 299.16%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.15 Inspirato Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 24.19

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

