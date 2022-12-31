RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.69

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.69 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 58.80 ($0.71). RM shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65), with a volume of 125,661 shares traded.

RM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The company has a market cap of £48.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,152.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.07.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

