Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

