Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

ROST traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 1,547,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

