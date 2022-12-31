Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.22

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.22 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 133.73 ($1.61). Saga shares last traded at GBX 129.70 ($1.57), with a volume of 565,328 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.05. The stock has a market cap of £176.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 12,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($12,008.69). In other news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 212,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £199,514.06 ($240,784.53).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

