Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.22

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.22 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 133.73 ($1.61). Saga shares last traded at GBX 129.70 ($1.57), with a volume of 565,328 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Saga Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.05. The stock has a market cap of £176.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Saga
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.