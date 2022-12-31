SALT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,810.14 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $15,810.14 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227996 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03061865 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,066.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

