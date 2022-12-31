Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Down 0.4%

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 499 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.05). 24,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 221,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.07).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 504.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £797.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Insider Activity

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider James Williams bought 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £24,813.75 ($29,946.60).

(Get Rating)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.