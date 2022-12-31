Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Trimmed by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

