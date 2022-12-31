Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,205 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $48,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.