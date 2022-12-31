Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 1,643,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.