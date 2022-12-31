Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 9th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.51 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

