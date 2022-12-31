Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $40.51 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.