SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.69–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.34 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of SCWX opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

