Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,831 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 180,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.92. 2,984,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

