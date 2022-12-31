Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,289,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,551. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

