Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MGV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.85. 324,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,306. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

