Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.79. 615,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,663. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.44.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

