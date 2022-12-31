Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,008,000 after purchasing an additional 825,962 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 101,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

XT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 158,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,897. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $66.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.