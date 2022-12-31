Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,191. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

