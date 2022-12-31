Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,482,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.98. 981,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

