Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 292,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

