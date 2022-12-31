Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,868 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 328,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 83,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.