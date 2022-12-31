Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Sekisui Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Sekisui Chemical stock remained flat at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. Sekisui Chemical has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $73.75.

Get Sekisui Chemical alerts:

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products, high performance plastics, and medical businesses. The company manufactures PVC pipes and fittings, polyethylene pipes and fittings, plastic valves, pipeline renewal materials and methods, reinforced plastic composite pipes, and water storage tanks; building materials, including rain gutters and exterior materials, nursing care equipment, and unit baths; and high-grade plastic sheet, fiber-reinforced foamed urethane, soundproof material, blow mold container, construction materials, and functional tatami.

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.