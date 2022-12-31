Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Sekisui Chemical Price Performance
Shares of Sekisui Chemical stock remained flat at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. Sekisui Chemical has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $73.75.
Sekisui Chemical Company Profile
