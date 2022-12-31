SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Up 0.8%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SGL Carbon from €8.10 ($8.62) to €8.40 ($8.94) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

SGL Carbon Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

