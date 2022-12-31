Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. 2,068,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,314. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.