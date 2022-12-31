Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 40.8%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Advantest Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.35. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 39.19%. Research analysts predict that Advantest will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
