Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rises By 24.2%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
BNPQY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 113,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.
