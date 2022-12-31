Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Grows By 82.4%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDNNY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

