Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Grows By 82.4%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
