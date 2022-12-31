Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Drops By 26.6%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 483.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.00. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $625.66 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

