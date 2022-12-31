Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Expands By 25.7%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,747,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 3,777,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47,471.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of BDWBF remained flat at $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

