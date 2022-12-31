Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Decreases By 63.0%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.