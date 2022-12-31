Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Declines By 36.9%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Cogeco Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 241. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC lowered Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

