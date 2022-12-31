Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expands By 78.6%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get CRA International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.