Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Grows By 146.7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.