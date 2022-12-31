Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Increases By 128.3%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 111,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,665. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

