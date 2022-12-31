Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Declines By 33.3%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dune Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

DUNE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Dune Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Dune Acquisition by 68.2% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 263,884 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 810.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 100,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

