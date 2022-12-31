Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Rises By 34.5%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dyadic International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 85,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,919. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Dyadic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.