Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Increases By 37.5%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESYJY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $3.83 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.