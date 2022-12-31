Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rises By 100.0%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. 49,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

