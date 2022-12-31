Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Decreases By 28.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 5.0 %

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 464,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

