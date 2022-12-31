Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Rises By 39.3%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

