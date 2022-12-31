Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Increases By 37.7%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FMNB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.12 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

