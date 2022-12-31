Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declines By 69.5%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

FPAFY remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Friday. 49,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

