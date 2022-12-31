Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declines By 69.5%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Pacific Stock Performance
FPAFY remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Friday. 49,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.
First Pacific Company Profile
