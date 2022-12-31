Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 143.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the November 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,559,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

