Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Increases By 95.1%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.