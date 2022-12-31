Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Drops By 70.5%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $34.64.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.