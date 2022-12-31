Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Drops By 70.5%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.
Shares of KRMA stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $34.64.
