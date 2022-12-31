Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Expands By 39.6%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

GLLIR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Globalink Investment has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the second quarter worth $231,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000.

