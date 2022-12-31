Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 136.8%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Glucose Health Stock Down 4.1 %

GLUC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 25,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.