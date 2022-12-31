Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 136.8%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Glucose Health Stock Down 4.1 %
GLUC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 25,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.07.
Glucose Health Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glucose Health (GLUC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.